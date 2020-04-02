SRC Encouraging Students To Innovate In Response To COVID-19

Story Highlights The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is encouraging students to come up with creative solutions in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the National Science and Technology Fair.

Initially slated for June, the event has been postponed to September and is focused on innovations to address COVID-19.

“To ensure that we are prepared to face the challenges and threats posed by COVID-19, students should be a part of the conversation, so we are encouraging them to use this period to do research and innovate in the face of the virus outbreak,” Acting Coordinator, Science and Technology Education Unit, SRC, Kavelle Hylton, told JIS News.

“Their ideas can give birth to innovative solutions that can be utilised for strengthening the fight against COVID-19.

This is another way to get students to take the threat of the virus more seriously, because they will be required to conduct their research and fact-check existing materials on COVID-19,” she added.

Ms. Hylton is inviting interested primary, secondary and tertiary students to submit their solutions before May 31.

Outstanding innovations will be showcased and awarded at the fair, where more than $2 million in prizes can be won. Winners will also receive business development support and entrepreneurship training.

Ms. Hylton told JIS News that since the inception of the fair in the 1960s, the SRC has supported schools across Jamaica to develop an appreciation of science, technology and innovation through scientific applications.

“We’re about changing the mindset of Jamaicans from just being users of science and technology to becoming innovators and applying science and technology to solve societal issues,” she said.

For more information on the National Science and Technology Fair, persons can visit the SRC’s website at www.src.gov.jm.