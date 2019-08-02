Senator Lauds Jamalco for Investing in Education

Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Robert Morgan, has lauded the bauxite alumina company, Jamalco, for its “consistent” investment in education.

The Clarendon-based company has allocated more than $11 million in its 2019 scholarship programme for students at various levels in the education system.

Some 60 tertiary students from its operating communities received grants at a ceremony held on July 31, at the Wembley Centre of Excellence, in the parish.

Senator Morgan, who is a native of Clarendon, told the ceremony that Jamalco has always promoted excellence in the parish, and as a singular entity, it outpaces others in contributions to communities and education.

He said the company has, for many years, “consistently focused on education, and that the significant contribution they are making to educate people is commendable”.

In a wide-ranging address, Senator Morgan urged parents and community members to help children realise their full potential, and to inspire them with hope, as “once you have dedication and courage, you can rise to the top”.

He added that more persons need to give back to their communities, by pointing youth to possibilities and new pathways.

For his part, Managing Director of the company, Austin Mooney, said the beneficiaries have not allowed circumstances to define them or dampen their determination to succeed.

“Remember, you are the master of your own destiny. Give back to somebody else in the future, and strive for excellence,” Mr. Mooney told the recipients.

Beneficiary, Jheanelle Pinnock, told JIS News that Senator Morgan has “inspired and motivated us to do our best, instilling the importance of education and courage, and we are more motivated to get ahead”.

Another recipient, Ryan Rhoden, said Jamalo “has made my life a lot easier, and I thank them for thinking about young people”.

Meanwhile, Randy Mahoney-Grant said she is thankful for the investment in “tomorrow’s leaders, and for treating communities with respect, and believing in our development”.

“We will use this opportunity to make a difference. Thanks for helping us to defy the odds,” she said.