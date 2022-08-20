Selection of Social Housing Beneficiaries Robust and Transparent – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government employs a robust and transparent approach in the selection of recipients under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

He said that the Administration has a duty to the people of Jamaica to ensure that the allocation of public resources and benefits is done without a hint of corruption or unfairness and that the work is delivered on time and is of the highest standard.

“This is very important because the beneficiaries are going to be given a very significant [asset] and there are many others who would like to get a benefit like this,” he noted.

“So, we have to make sure that whoever we select can stand up to scrutiny. It is your resources, your taxes, that is building the houses, so we make a public display of it,” he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the handing over of a one-bedroom house to 60-year-old Elfreda Randan in Clay Ground District in Bamboo, St. Ann on Friday (August 19).

Ms. Randan was among six beneficiaries from across the parish, who received housing units under the NSHP on the day. The other recipients were from Sturge Town, Cave Valley, Goshen and Retirement.

Ms. Randan told JIS News that she was happy with the new dwelling, which includes a bathroom, kitchen, living room and veranda.

She said she lived alone for many years in a dilapidated one room zinc structure.

“I want to tell the Member of Parliament [for St. Ann North Western], Krystal Lee thanks, as well as the Prime Minister, the contractor and also the workmen,” Ms. Randan said.

Over in Sturge Town, Tamara Williams, who received the keys to a two-bedroom unit, told JIS News that she had long dreamed of having a comfortable house for her and her two daughters, who are 16 and 10 years old.

“Before, I was living in a [room] and veranda but it wasn’t appropriate for a mother and her daughters. It was concrete but wasn’t proper. The [roof] leaked and I didn’t have any proper bathroom, kitchen and those things,” Ms. Williams explained.

“I really appreciate it and thanks to Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and Member of Parliament, Krystal Lee and the rest of the team,” she said.

The Prime Minister urged the recipients to protect the investment by the Jamaican people, by being model citizens and beacons of hope for others.