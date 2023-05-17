Salary Adjustments for MPs, Ministers

Salary increases, totalling $1.7 billion, have been announced for members of the political directorate under the revised public-sector-compensation structure.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, said the adjustments will cover the three-year period from 2022/23 to 2024/25, consistent with the timeline for the wider civil service under the new regime.
He made the announcement in a statement during Tuesday’s (May 16) sitting of the House of Representatives.
Dr. Clarke said that among the persons who will benefit under the revised salary structure are the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Senior Cabinet Ministers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ministers of State, Parliamentary Secretaries, Leader of the Opposition, and Members of Parliament.
Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Councillors will also see adjustments.
Consequent on the adjustments, the Prime Minister’s salary, with effect from April 1, 2022, will total $22.3 million; April 1, 2023 – $25.2 million; and April 1, 2024 – $28.5 million.
The Deputy Prime Minister’s salary will move to $20.09 million in the first year, $22.7 million in the second year, and $25.7 million in year three.
The Minister of Finance will see adjustments of $19.2 million, with effect from April 1, 2022; $21.7 million, effective April 1, 2023; and $24.5 million, effective April 1, 2024.
The salary of the Leader of the Opposition will increase to $20 million, effective April 1, 2022; $22.7 million, April 1, 2023; and $25.7 million with effect from April 2024.
Dr. Clarke advised that previous allowances paid to members, including for housing and telephone, will be discontinued effective April 1, 2022.