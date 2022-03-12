Reduction in COVID-19 Cases in Correctional Facilities

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases within correctional facilities.

“The trend is no different from the wider society. There is certainly a downward trend, and as of today (March 11), there are only three active cases (among inmates) …zero when it comes to staff members,” Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, said.

He was speaking with members of the media following a tour of the Tower Street Correctional Facility and the South Camp Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre, today (March 11).

Mr. Mayne informed that as a result of the reduction in cases, the DCS has resumed non-contact visits within the juvenile institutions, adding that “we await further word in terms of our adult facilities”.

Turning to the issue of phones in correctional facilities, Mr. Mayne said this continues to be a challenge.

“The Corrections Act, which was amended last year, gives us additional tools to maintain and enforce our zero tolerance where the introduction of prohibited items within our correctional facilities are concerned,” he stated.

“It is a work in progress. We continue to do our searches and we want to let persons know, if you are found to be involved in the trafficking of prohibited items within the correctional facilities, then we intend for the full force of the law to be enforced against any such person who is caught,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Minister informed that 19 wards and 42 inmates are currently preparing for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

“Preparations are ongoing, and we have been experiencing reasonably good passes and this year we expect no different,” Mr. Mayne said.