Real Estate Board Advises Public To Access Services Online

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Board (REB)/Commission of Strata Corporations (CSC), Sandra Garrick, is advising the public to utilise the entity’s online platforms to access services.

This in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the need to observe social distancing as a means of containing the spread. Persons can access services at www.reb.gov.jm and www.csc.gov.jm.

“We have put quite a few of our services online,” Mrs. Garrick told JIS News.

“We’ve always had online payment options and we also have the list of licensed dealers, salesmen and developers online, so persons can still look to see who is licensed by us,” she noted.

Mrs. Garrick said that the list of licensed operators for the new 2020/2021 financial year will also be available online.

“For the upcoming period, we’re going to be asking the public to look online to ensure that they are dealing with someone who is legitimate. We recognise that until normality is restored, we might not be able to distribute the physical copies of licences, but we will have the list available online,” she noted.

Mrs. Garrick told JIS News that measures have been put in place to enable dealers, developers and real estate professionals to receive certification.

“We have given some additional time for persons to get the required Continued Professional Development Course (CPDC) hours done,” she said.

As it relates to daily operations, she noted that persons are manning the telephone lines to deal with the increase in calls and queries.

“The reminder letters that we usually send out to our customers regarding payment and courses are also electronic, so that protects our staff and clients from direct exposure as we observe social distancing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Garrick is urging strata property managers and tenants to do their part in containing the spread of COVID-19.

“I would suggest that property managers look at sanitising common areas and doorknobs frequently. Each unitholder should also take responsibility and do their own internal cleaning along with regular handwashing. Children should be kept from general play areas until the virus is contained, which I am hoping will be very shortly,” she said.

She pointed out that the decision made by some strata corporations to close shared amenities such as swimming pools and courts, is not a breach of contract, given the directive from the Government restricting social gatherings, and such a decision would have been made in the interest of all parties.