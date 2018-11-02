Police Station to Be Built In Olympic Gardens

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) is led on a tour of the Jamaica-China Goodwill Infant School in West Central St. Andrew by Principal, Suelyn Ward-Brown. The school, one of two built under a cooperation agreement with the Government of China, was officailly opened on October 31. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) is led on a tour of the Jamaica-China Goodwill Infant School in West Central St. Andrew by Principal, Suelyn Ward-Brown. The school, one of two built under a cooperation agreement with the Government of China, was officailly opened on October 31. Story Highlights Work is scheduled to get under way shortly on the construction of a police station in Olympic Gardens, St. Andrew.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the disclosure, said that the facility will serve as a “community security central point, because the idea is to create an atmosphere of security where people can do business”.





He said that the police station is among developments that are coming for the area, citing plans for the building of a golden age home. He said that land is being sought to facilitate its establishment.

“In urban areas like these, the (family) connections are not always as strong, and so there are many elderly who… need someone to take care of them, and (ensure that) they get regular meals. We will build an institution to do that,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the official handover of the newly completed Jamaica-China Goodwill Infant School in West Central St. Andrew on Wednesday (October 31).

It is the second of two such institutions built at a cost of US$7.4 million under a cooperation agreement between Jamaica and the Government of the People’s Republic China. The other school is situated in Eastern St. Thomas.

The institutions can accommodate 180 students each. Facilities include eight classrooms, playrooms, rooms for service, auxiliary rooms, outdoor corridors, outdoor playground and other amenities.