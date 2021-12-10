PM Commends Tourism Workers For 70 Per Cent Vaccination Uptake

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says ramping up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination rates among tourism workers is key to bringing the industry back to its full earning potential.

Speaking at the official opening of the 444-suite all-inclusive Ocean Eden Bay Hotel by H10 in Trelawny on December 9, the Prime Minister stated that tourism remains the “heartbeat of our economy to a large extent” and as such “we cannot allow it to be affected and restricted by the pandemic.”

“We have to manage it [the pandemic] carefully to ensure that we preserve the safety…security and the health of both workers and visitors. But at the same time, we also have to ensure that we preserve the livelihood of the people and stakeholders in the industry,” Prime Minister Holness said.

“So I believe that the industry players, especially the workers, have a duty and an interest in protecting the industry, and therefore, I would repeat the point that the best way to ensure that the industry can open up to its full potential that it can operate and deliver the gains and economic benefit that we want, is that everyone in the industry should protect themselves by being vaccinated,” he underscored.

Mr. Holness pointed out that vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier, as some Jamaicans continue to employ a wait and see approach to vaccination, which he said can pose a threat to the population as new strains of the COVID-19 virus continue to emerge.

“What we have seen from waiting, is that the longer we wait, the more virulent strains of the virus that will emerge, and the more virulent strains emerge, it will create a threat for those who are not vaccinated, but it will also create a threat for those who are vaccinated because some of these variant strains might be evasive to vaccines already administered. So, it is important that I’m appealing now to all the tourism workers, all the stakeholders. Don’t wait too late,” Mr. Holness urged.

The Prime Minister indicated, however, that he is pleased that vaccination uptake among tourism workers continues to increase, noting that up to 70 per cent of workers have taken the jab.

“I understand that the vaccination rate among tourism workers is moving towards 70 per cent and that’s very high and very commendable. I have to give special commendation to the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. They have done very well in mobilising the industry for vaccination along with the Ministry of Tourism,” Mr. Holness said.