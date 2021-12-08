PAHO Says 55 % Of Residents In Latin America And Caribbean Fully Vaccinated

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is reporting that 55 per cent of residents in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is anticipated that this figure could increase with the arrival of an additional 1.6 million vaccine doses to the region this week, which Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, says will bring the number to 72 million, adding that “we expect more… in the coming days”.

“This number (55 per cent) is a testament to the efforts of member countries that have been working hard to secure and deliver the doses they need to protect their populations,” Dr. Etienne further said.

She was speaking during PAHO’s weekly COVID-19 digital media briefing on Wednesday (December 8).

Dr. Etienne, however, voiced concern about the number of people who remain unvaccinated, noting that 20 countries have yet to reach the World Health Organization’s (WHO) year-end 40 per cent vaccination coverage for 2021.

She said while some of the remaining countries are expected to achieve this in the next few weeks, several remain far behind, adding that at the current pace, “as many as six… may not meet the target”.

Dr. Etienne assured that PAHO “is doing everything that it can to accelerate vaccinations in our region”.

She advised that the entity, through its Revolving Fund facility, has already purchased more than US$1 billion worth of all routine vaccines, including COVID-19, for the region, “and we expect to buy even more as countries place their orders”.

She further indicated that deals have been secured with AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sinopharm, “and we expect to have mRNA vaccines in the portfolio as well”.

“We’re currently reviewing orders for next year and it’s not too late for countries to request additional doses,” the Director added.

Dr. Etienne said that by using the facility, countries are guaranteed access to quality-assured vaccines at fair prices through a transparent mechanism.

She informed that countries can benefit from the Fund’s credit line and save the time and effort it would take to negotiate individually, manage orders, and oversee the international logistics of deliveries.

“In the short term, we are racing to get people protected from this virus. But COVID will require a long-term strategy, especially as we learn more about the duration of protection, the impact of the vaccine on different age groups, and the behaviour of new variants,” the Director pointed out

Dr. Etienne said PAHO’s vision is to ensure access to COVID vaccines for everyone across the region who is eligible.

She emphasised that to fulfil this vision, “we need to use our proven and sustainable mechanisms [such as the Revolving Fund] to secure vaccines now and for years to come”.