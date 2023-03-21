Advertisement
2023/24 Budget Debate Banner
live stream Closing of the 2023/24 Budget Debate by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Dr. Nigel Clarke @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Sts. Peter and Paul Recognition Ceremony

Education
March 21, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, speaks with Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards, at the Sts. Peter and Paul Preparatory School’s long-service awards ceremony held at the institution in Liguanea, St. Andrew, on Saturday (March 18).
Skip to content