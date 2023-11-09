  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Prime Minister Holness Attends World Town Planning Day Symposium

November 9, 2023
Prime Minister
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, delivers the keynote address during the National Environment and Planning Agency’s World Town Planning Day Symposium, held at the National Housing Trust in Kingston on Wednesday (November 8).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), receives a painting from Programme Director for Urban and Regional Planning and Real Estate Management and Valuation, University of Technology, Dr. Nadine Freeman-Prince, during the National Environment and Planning Agency’s World Town Planning Day Symposium at the National Housing Trust in Kingston on Wednesday (November 8).
