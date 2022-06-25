PHOTOS: National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships Sport June 25, 2022 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), congratulate Olympian, Shericka Jackson, following her victory in the Women’s 100-metres final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24). PHOTOS: National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships JIS News | Presented by: Related Mental Health Toolkit for Athletes to Be Launched Later This Year Related $15 Million Invested in Nurturing Young Cricket Talent Related Improved Insurance Coverage for Athletes Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, congratulate Olympian, Yohan Blake, following his victory in the Men’s 100-metres final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24). Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), presents Olympian, Janieve Russell, with her award following her victory in the Women’s 400-metre hurdles final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24). Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), congratulate Edwin Allen High School athlete, Tina Clayton, after she ran a searing 10.96 seconds to win the Girls Under-20 100-metres final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24). Advertisements