PHOTOS: National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships

June 25, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, congratulate Olympian, Yohan Blake, following his victory in the Men’s 100-metres final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24).

 

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), presents Olympian, Janieve Russell, with her award following her victory in the Women’s 400-metre hurdles final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24).

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), congratulate Edwin Allen High School athlete, Tina Clayton, after she ran a searing 10.96 seconds to win the Girls Under-20 100-metres final during the 2022 National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, on Friday (June 24).
