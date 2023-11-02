PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Observes Transport Operations in Port Maria November 2, 2023 Listen Transport Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz (second right), observes transport operations in Port Maria, St. Mary, during a recent visit to the town. Among those accompanying the Minister are Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary (second left); and Chairman of the Transport Authority, Owen Ellington (right). The Full Story Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), speaks with Chairman of the Transport Authority, Owen Ellington (second right), during a recent walk through of the town of Port Maria in St. Mary to observe transport operations. Transport Authority Managing Director, Ralston Smith (left), and Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary, were also on the tour. Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), and Chairman of the Transport Authority, Owen Ellington (second right), engage with students, during a recent visit to Port Maria, St. Mary to look at the transportation centre and observe transport operations in the town.