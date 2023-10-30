Airports Getting Ready for Busy Christmas Season

Operations at the country’s two international airports are being streamlined to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for travelers during the upcoming winter tourist season that begins on December 15.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that logistics and operations at Sangster and Norman Manley international are being refined to minimise wait times for both incoming and outgoing passengers, particularly residents returning during the festive period, and tourists.

“I can assure our visitors and of course, our users of both airports, that we are making plans to put in place special measures for the winter season,” he said.

Minister Vaz was speaking to journalists following a tour of Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday (Oct. 26).

The Minister said that with SIA set to welcome a record five million passengers by December, there is a critical need to prioritise the passenger experience during peak hours, when the airport experiences a surge in arrivals, with 25 to 30 aircraft of varying sizes and passenger loads.

“We must always remember that this is the first point and the first impression for…[travelers], and we must make it an enjoyable experience,” Minister Vaz said.

Meanwhile, in light of the anticipated influx of passengers, Chief Executive Officer at MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe, said that several medium and long-term improvements are being undertaken to tackle potential congestion and streamline passenger flow.

Among the solutions is the expansion of the check-in area, which is expected to commence in short order.

There are also plans to reconfigure some concession areas to create additional operational space to allow for seamless passenger circulation.

“We’re doing a lot of work on the roadway – splitting the traffic that enters the airport into two separate loops, arrivals and departures,” Mr. Munroe said further, noting that people dropping off passengers will no longer need to go to the arrival area, therefore reducing congestion at the arrivals curb by 50 per cent.

He said there is also ongoing construction aimed at expanding the car park area.

In addition, technology will be utilised to expedite passenger processing and reduce wait times, including additional self-service kiosks and biometrics.

Mr. Munroe informed that the contract for the introduction of biometrics has been executed.

The MBJ Airports Limited CEO said that a collaborative approach with all key stakeholders is being fostered to ensure a seamless experience for travelers.

“We’re also working with the airlines… they are putting in place certain measures to reduce passenger processing time and wait times,” he indicated.

Mr. Munroe further announced plans for a “significant expansion” of the immigration hall, with the selection of a contractor already in place.

The expansion project is slated to commence within the year.