live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Community

PHOTOS: KSAMC World Homeless Day Health Fair

Community
October 15, 2019
Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Inspector of Poor, Mavis Farquharson (left), speaks to Managing Director of the National Council on Drug Abuse, Michael Tucker (third left); Director of Kingston City Run, Maurice Bryan (second left) and Councillor Alvin Francis (right), about the newly constructed walk-in shower for the homeless at the Poor Relief Department in Kingston. Occasion was the official opening of the newly constructed walk-in shower for the homeless, health checks and the distribution of clothing and care packages. It was hosted by the Poor Relief Department, in partnership with the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA). World Homeless Day is observed annually on October 10.

 

Distinction College student nurse, Kemoreen Patterson (right), conducts a blood pressure check on an elderly homeless at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) World Homeless Day health fair on October 11, at the Poor Relief Department, in Kingston. Occasion was the official opening of a newly constructed walk-in shower for the homeless, health checks and the distribution of clothing and care packages. It was hosted by the Poor Relief Department, in partnership with the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA). World Homeless Day is observed annually on October 10.