PHOTOS: KSAMC World Homeless Day Health Fair

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Photo of the day
State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi, lead a tour of the newly built Confucius Institute at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Kingston, following the handover ceremony on Monday (October 14).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Agriculture
October 15, 2019
Community
October 15, 2019
Finance & Public Service
Commerce
October 15, 2019
JIS radio
October 15, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
October 15, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
October 15, 2019
WYNK | Presented by: Theodore Henry & Vanessa Silvera
Get the facts