PHOTOS: Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum

November 19, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Adrian Walker
Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-Wook Kim, delivers remarks at a Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum, which was held at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, on Friday (November 10).

Senior Director/Deputy Chief Education Officer, Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Viviene Johnson, makes an address to the Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on Friday (November 10).
Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-Wook Kim (left) is in conversation with Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Dr. Heather Ricketts (centre) and Senior Director/Deputy Chief Education Officer, Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Education and Youth,Viviene Johnson. Occasion was the Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum at Mona campus on Friday (November 10).
