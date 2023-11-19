PHOTOS: Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum November 19, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Adrian Walker Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-Wook Kim, delivers remarks at a Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum, which was held at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, on Friday (November 10). The Full Story Senior Director/Deputy Chief Education Officer, Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Viviene Johnson, makes an address to the Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on Friday (November 10). Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Jin-Wook Kim (left) is in conversation with Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Dr. Heather Ricketts (centre) and Senior Director/Deputy Chief Education Officer, Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Education and Youth,Viviene Johnson. Occasion was the Korea-Jamaica Future Cooperation Forum at Mona campus on Friday (November 10).