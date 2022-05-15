Advertisement
Indian President State Visit
JIS News
PHOTOS: GG Receives Credentials from US Ambassador-Designate

Governor General
May 14, 2022
Governor-General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), engages in light conversation with Ambassador-Designate of the United States of America to Jamaica, Nick Perry. Occasion was the presentation of Letters of Credence by the Ambassador-Designate on Friday (May 13) at King’s House.
