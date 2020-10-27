live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:40pm
PHOTOS: Floral Tributes for Sangster’s 109th Birthday

Tribute
October 27, 2020
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26.

 

Bindley Sangster looks at the shrine of his father, the late former Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, after laying a wreath on October 26 to mark the 109th anniversary of Sir Donald’s birth.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26.
