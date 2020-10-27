PHOTOS: Floral Tributes for Sangster’s 109th Birthday Tribute October 27, 2020 Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, lays a floral tribute at the shrine of late former Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (October 26). The occasion was to mark the 109th anniversary of the birth of Sir Donald, who was Jamaica’s second Prime Minister. PHOTOS: Floral Tributes for Sangster’s 109th Birthday JIS News | Presented by: Related D.K Duncan Hailed as Guardian of Democracy, Social Justice Fighter Related Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Saddened by the passing of Jeanette Grant-Woodham Related Cabinet Grants Official Service for Former Minister and Former President of the Senate Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26. Bindley Sangster looks at the shrine of his father, the late former Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, after laying a wreath on October 26 to mark the 109th anniversary of Sir Donald’s birth. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26. Advertisements