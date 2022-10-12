live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: 300 Early-Childhood Institutions Certified

Education
October 12, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (third right) and Chief Education Officer (Acting), Dr. Kasan Troupe (third left), join early-childhood stakeholders in cutting a cake to celebrate the certification of 300 schools by the Early Childhood Commission (ECC)). They are (from left) Principal, Bethel United Basic, Sharon Murray Denton; Principal of St. Michael’s Infant, Karen Nugent; Chairman, ECC, Trisha Williams-Singh; and Executive Director (Acting), ECC, Karlene Degrasse-Deslandes. The cake cutting was held at the ECC in Kingston on Tuesday (October 11).
