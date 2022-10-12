PHOTOS: 300 Early-Childhood Institutions Certified

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), applauds following the unveiling of the wellness bench during the launch of the #DoYourShare campaign at the Convent of Mercy Academy, South Camp Road, Kingston, on October 10. Others participating (from left) are Deputy Representative, UNICEF, Vicente Teran; PAHO/WHO Representative, Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein; Government Senator, Dr. Sapphire Longmore; Principal, Convent of Mercy Academy, Kali McMorris; Mental Health Advocate, Simone Clarke-Cooper; and Director, Child and Adolescent Mental Health, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Judith Leiba; and students at the institution.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Commerce
Technology
October 12, 2022
Parliament
October 12, 2022
Honours and Awards
October 12, 2022
JIS radio
October 12, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
October 12, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
October 12, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts