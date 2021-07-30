Over 307,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, says that more than 307,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

“We have inoculated approximately 180,000 persons with one dose and 127,000 persons with two doses (of the AstraZeneca vaccine),” he informed during the Ministry’s virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday (July 29).

He noted that the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine was also administered to 769 individuals who participate in different sporting activities, through collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Mr. Bryan further informed that of the total amount of persons across the island who have been fully vaccinated some 48 per cent are 50 years and older.

As of Friday, July 30, Jamaicans aged 18 years and older will be able to make an appointment for the first and second doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Persons can register online at the Ministry’s website, www.moh.gov.jm, or through the vaccination call centre at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).