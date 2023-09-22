Orientation for LIFT Begins September 25

Orientation for LIFT Begins September 25By: September 22, 2023 ,
The week-long orientation for the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme will begin on September 25.
LIFT is a $2-billion Government of Jamaica programme, aimed at bolstering the social mobility of 500 youth annually, over a five-year period.
Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, told JIS News that sessions will be conducted regionally.
“We have regionalised the orientation so that it can be meaningful and intimate. Whatever takes place in Region 1 – Kingston and St. Andrew – will be the same thing that takes place in Region 2 – Portland, St. Thomas and St. Mary,” she informed.
Dr. Ingleton shared that during the orientation period, participants will receive assistance with obtaining documents that include a provisional driver’s licence or driver’s licence, passport, bank account, Tax Registration Number (TRN), and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card.
She added that the Regional Health Authorities will also have representatives present to conduct medical examinations, a requirement for obtaining a provisional driver’s licence.
Participants will also be taught practical life skills, customer service and interview skills and will receive digital literacy and financial literacy training, to ensure their smooth transition into society at the end of the programme.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ingleton noted that mentorship opportunities will be afforded to participants over the one-year period of engagement in their respective placement firms.
“That mentorship is tailored to the specific requirements and developmental areas of the participants. We have provided a model to the placement firms that will be employed to provide the necessary guidance,” she noted.
“The expectation is that they are going to be taking them through some one-on-one training, observation and supervision. We are providing that template for them, so they don’t have to go and do work to ascertain how is it that they are going to formally support individuals,” she added.