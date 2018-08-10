No Trade Off Between Speed and Process – PM Holness

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stressed that there must be a speedier process of bureaucracy in Jamaica in keeping with Government policies and procedures.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stressed that there must be a speedier process of bureaucracy in Jamaica in keeping with Government policies and procedures.

Speaking at the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Head office in Jamaica yesterday (August 9), Prime Minister Holness said while the country grapples with the notion that the process of service must take time in order to be done properly, he argued that it must not be slow.

“Bureaucracy doesn’t mean slow, it doesn’t mean dense, it doesn’t mean pedantic. It means that you have to follow the process but also be quick about it, and it is also in following [the] process sometimes, that you can actually be quick because once you start to look at your processes and start to reengineer your processes for quick delivery for results that is when you’re going to see more buildings like this [IDB Head office] come in Kingston,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Using the example of the professionalism and dedication of Jamaican and world record holder Usain Bolt as an example of speed while following the processes in his field to achievement, the Prime Minister said he took note of Jamaica’s ranking in the sub area of the ease of granting building construction and electrical permits in the Doing Business Report.

“We are not pleased that we are 98 in the business of permitting for construction. We’re not pleased that we are 68 in the delivery of electricity to new applicants. We are absolutely not pleased that we are 130 in the ease of cross border trading. We are not pleased but we are very happy that we are number 5 for the ease of starting new business,” underscored Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness lauded the IDB for its contribution to Jamaica and the speed at which it took to complete its new building.

“It is a great pleasure to be here at this opening and I want to say thanks to our friends at the IDB, during dark times, during difficult times and good times you have been there with us and we don’t forget that and we see this as a sign of confidence and we will continue to work together to make Jamaica the greatest country in the Caribbean,” said Prime Minister Holness.