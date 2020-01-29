New Caribbean Maritime University Council Members Appointed

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced the appointment of new members to the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Council.

Addressing Tuesday’s (January 28) sitting of the House of Representatives, Mr. Holness said the new Council, which has been approved by Cabinet, will be chaired by Port Authority of Jamaica Chief Executive Officer, Professor Gordon Shirley.

The other members are Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, Noel Brown, Devon Gardner, Kerry-Ann Tulloch, Glenardo Simpson, Dwayne Powell, Kim Clarke, Belinda Ward, Trevor Riley, Donovan Stanberry, Therese Chambers, Mark Hart, Rear Admiral Peter Brady, Dr. Marshall Hall, Donovan Perkins, Mitsy Gordon Burke-Green, Grantley Stephenson, Peter McCarthy, Worrel Morrison, and Professor Gossett Oliver.

Prime Minister Holness advised that the new Council is mandated to establish a governance committee in accordance with recommendations outlined in the special report of Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis.

“The Board assembled has the requisite skills and competence to put into place the policies [that] will become the norm at the CMU,” he said.