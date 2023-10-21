  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

New Backyard Gardening Programme To Roll Out November 1

By: Nickieta Sterling, October 21, 2023
Agriculture
Share
New Backyard Gardening Programme To Roll Out November 1
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right), and Principal of Newell High School, Audrey Ellington, prepare to plant a mango tree as part of the expanded National School Garden Programme, which was launched during a World Food Day ceremony at the institution in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (October 19).

The Full Story

MONTEGO BAY, Oct. 21 (JIS):

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will roll out a new Backyard Gardening Programme on November 1.

In making the announcement at the World Food Day National Ceremony and Exposition at Newell High School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (October 19), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the new programme aims to bolster food security and encourage sustainable farming practices across Jamaica.

Under the initiative, the Ministry will be distributing 3,000 backyard gardening kits islandwide on a “first come, first serve” basis.

“We’re going to be using technology, so people can apply for their backyard gardening kit,” Minister Green said.

He noted that each recipient will be partnered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), which will provide essential guidance and track the progress of the gardens.

“We will help you in terms of rolling out your backyard garden, and we will also track what you’re doing as we help you drive vegetable production across the country,” he said.

Minister Green emphasised that this programme is not only about promoting agriculture, but is part of a holistic approach to food security.

“So we are taking a full 360 approach to the concept of food security… and it’s very important that all of us recognise that we have a role to play,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Green urged all Jamaicans to be mindful of the finite nature of water resources, highlighting the critical role the resource plays in farming and life itself.

He said with a changing climate, there is greater need for water conservation and responsible usage, particularly on farms.

“We can run out of water. So we need to ensure that, in our use of water, we are careful and we are truly conserving, that we are on our farms using the methodologies that reduce water consumption while increasing our productivity,” Minister Green noted.

Last Updated: October 23, 2023

More From: Agriculture
Expanded School Garden Programme Launched At Newell High
By: Nickieta Sterling, Oct 20, 2023
Apps Being Developed to Streamline Mining and Quarry Operations
By: Rochelle Williams, Oct 20, 2023
Greater Emphasis to Be Placed on Industrial Minerals
By: Rochelle Williams, Oct 19, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content