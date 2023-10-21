New Backyard Gardening Programme To Roll Out November 1

MONTEGO BAY, Oct. 21 (JIS):

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will roll out a new Backyard Gardening Programme on November 1.

In making the announcement at the World Food Day National Ceremony and Exposition at Newell High School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (October 19), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the new programme aims to bolster food security and encourage sustainable farming practices across Jamaica.

Under the initiative, the Ministry will be distributing 3,000 backyard gardening kits islandwide on a “first come, first serve” basis.

“We’re going to be using technology, so people can apply for their backyard gardening kit,” Minister Green said.

He noted that each recipient will be partnered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), which will provide essential guidance and track the progress of the gardens.

“We will help you in terms of rolling out your backyard garden, and we will also track what you’re doing as we help you drive vegetable production across the country,” he said.

Minister Green emphasised that this programme is not only about promoting agriculture, but is part of a holistic approach to food security.

“So we are taking a full 360 approach to the concept of food security… and it’s very important that all of us recognise that we have a role to play,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Green urged all Jamaicans to be mindful of the finite nature of water resources, highlighting the critical role the resource plays in farming and life itself.

He said with a changing climate, there is greater need for water conservation and responsible usage, particularly on farms.

“We can run out of water. So we need to ensure that, in our use of water, we are careful and we are truly conserving, that we are on our farms using the methodologies that reduce water consumption while increasing our productivity,” Minister Green noted.