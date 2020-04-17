More Than $50 Million Raised From COVID-19 Telethon

Story Highlights A total of $50,261,320 has been raised, so far, from the ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’ event held on Easter Sunday (April 12), towards procuring personal protective equipment for front-line workers to fight COVID-19.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on April 15.

Ms. Grange said that the staging of the virtual concert provides the opportunity to use reggae music as a source of comfort and hope, not only to Jamaica and the diaspora but also to the world.

“I want to express gratitude to Jamaicans at home and abroad, as well as friends of Jamaica, who responded with great enthusiasm to this telethon,” she said.

“Our aim was to raise as much as possible to support the need for US$10.5 million. This is the itemised cost for additional personal protective equipment, testing kits, ventilators and other equipment needed to strengthen our health system and ensure that our health professionals would be able to respond effectively to a rapid spike, as we’ve seen in other countries,” she noted.

“We have been heartened by the many messages from people, who are hurting and worried about the coronavirus, that they felt uplifted by the messages and songs of inspiration from the telethon. We are happy that our music brought comfort to people during this time,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted that the Telethon Jamaica has the potential to not only raise funds towards Jamaica’s COVID fight but to also start a conversation and present a platform whereby persons can continue to support the cause for as long as this crisis exists.

She noted that members of the diaspora have encouraged the continued sharing of the messages and songs of inspiration across the world as they continue to raise funds to provide additional resources for the country’s health service.

Persons can donate by visiting jatogetherwestand.com or mypaymaster.com.

Persons can also donate by telephone by calling 1-866-228-8393 (toll-free from the United States or Canada); +44 0808 189 6147 (toll free from United Kingdom and Europe); and from Jamaica, 888-729-2455 (toll free), 876-960-9635, or WhatsApp 876-550-1754.

Cash and cheque donations are accepted at any Paymaster location in Jamaica or any branch of Citibank to account number 9250709218 (outside of Jamaica).

The idea for the telethon was born out of conversations with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks; Consul General in New York, Alsion Roach Wilson; and Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair.

They had received several inquiries from members of the diaspora, who wanted an avenue to support Jamaica in the COVID-19 fight.

Ms. Grange informed that the envoys had reached out after seeing how the virus had affected First-World countries with stronger health systems than Jamaica.