Minister Bartlett to Put Management Systems in Place for TEF Projects

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says he intends to put management systems in place to provide oversight for the restoration of heritage sites and other community projects funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).
He said that the move is to ensure transparency and accountability in how tourism dollars are spent and will be done before any more funds are expended for such works.
Addressing tourism stakeholders and business interests at the official opening of the restored Holland Bamboo scenic avenue in St. Elizabeth on June 2, Mr. Bartlett said he is concerned that a lot of projects are devoid of any proper oversight and left to deteriorate over time.
“We spend millions of dollars on community centres and playfields across Jamaica, helping to enrich communities, and when you pass there, they are in ruins. We have built many beach improvement facilities across Jamaica and when you go there months afterwards, it is again in disrepair. That must stop,” Mr. Bartlett said.
“We have also done the same thing with heritage sites only to find out that there was never a proper management system in place, and which, inevitably, caused a run-down of these facilities,” he added.
The restoration of the Holland Bamboo heritage site was to address damage due to hurricane as well as recent fires.
The project was undertaken by the Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture and Fisheries through $8.5 million from the TEF and involved adding 400 bamboo plants, establishment of a nursery, infrastructure repairs, procurement of tools and equipment, construction of cattle traps, and installation of ground cover plants.