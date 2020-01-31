MIND Hosts Policy Forum On Crime On January 31

Story Highlights The Management Institute for National Development (MIND) will host its first Policy Forum for 2020 on Friday (January 31) under the theme ‘Safety and Security: Crime Prevention through Social Intervention’.

The discussion session will be held at the Institute’s Old Hope Road campus in St. Andrew.

Business Development and Communication Specialist at MIND, Keisha Thomas, said the policy forum is being held in line with the transformation and modernisation thrust of the public sector.

She said that the event will seek to attract between 40 and 50 participants “to stimulate awareness about an issue of national importance and its role in public-sector transformation”.

Ms. Thomas noted that the theme is relevant, because situational crime prevention has become an increasingly important component of Jamaica’s national security strategy, and is the fourth prong of the five-pillar Crime Prevention and Citizen Security Strategy. Presenters include Superintendent of Police, Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB), Velma Thomas-Gayle; Policy Director, Ministry of National Security, Renée Steele; and Programme Manager for the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Orville Simmons.

The MIND Policy Forum provides an excellent and strategic opportunity for participants, including leaders in the public sector, private-sector partners, the academic community and civil society, to interface in a dynamic exchange of information on issues of national, regional and global importance.

It is in keeping with MIND’s efforts to support Vision 2030 and provide a mechanism for information transfer and knowledge creation among public-sector and allied stakeholder groups.