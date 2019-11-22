Local Entrepreneurs Complete Accelerator Programme

Story Highlights Sixteen local entrepreneurs were recognised by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) for completing the Accelerator Programme, at The Jamaica Pegasus on Thursday (November 21).

The representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) were exposed to strategies related to domestic market access, global market development and creating accessible paths to funding, over six months.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Valerie Veira, expressed optimism about the growth of the organisations that participated in the programme.

Sixteen local entrepreneurs were recognised by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) for completing the Accelerator Programme, at The Jamaica Pegasus on Thursday (November 21).

The representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) were exposed to strategies related to domestic market access, global market development and creating accessible paths to funding, over six months.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Valerie Veira, expressed optimism about the growth of the organisations that participated in the programme.

“It is my hope that you have identified where you are along the value chain and that you have formed the necessary synergies with others along the chain as you go after a common goal of success in business,” she said.

Ms. Veira also charged the entrepreneurs to use the network built over their time in the Accelerator Programme to stimulate the local economy.

“The enrichment and the network that has come together from the team is one that we expect will be filtering new ideas, because the country is depending on you guys to take over. We expect to see many of you on the frontline, aiming for the stock exchange and the world,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer, Resolve IT Limited, Almando Cox, who reflected on the programme on behalf of the 16 participants, urged his fellow entrepreneurs to use the knowledge received as a platform for building dynamic businesses.

“Even though today we are armed with the material that has been presented to us, we shouldn’t see it as pressure, but it means that we must start to practise what we learn. We need to be disciplined in order to nail solutions, nail business models and grow,” he said.

The 16 entrepreneurs are the third cohort that received mentorship support, information on business model testing and validation, and assistance with creating a minimum viable product. The activities included start-up weekends, boot camp training, networking events, and preparation for pitching.