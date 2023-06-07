Legislative Teams Established in All Ministries

Inter-ministerial legislative teams have now been established to help address the slow pace of legislative reform within the wider public sector.
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 6.
“The aim is to improve operational efficiency, speed, and the quality of legislation promulgated. The teams have now been established and my Ministry is providing good guidance to all ministries in the area of legislation,” she said.
“It is going to take some time, but we are making good progress,” the Minister added.
Last year, Cabinet approved the establishment of legislative teams within all ministries to help make the process of developing government policies more streamlined.
The teams will include the relevant policy officers, legal officers, and senior officers at the level of Chief Technical Director, Principal Director or Senior Director.