Proposed Legal Information Portal to Be Used in Law Reform Process

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs intends to use the proposed Legal Information Portal for the Laws of Jamaica to engage on law reform issues.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, said this engagement will serve to inform the public and the Ministry about issues of concern that are to be considered in the development of law reform proposals.
She informed that the portal would provide public access to, inter alia, the Revised Laws of Jamaica (all editions from the 19th century to present), the annual Acts of Jamaica (17th century to the present), the Jamaica Gazette Publications, Proclamation Rules and Regulations, Bills and Acts, and the Gazette Extraordinary.
“Materials are currently being scanned and prepared for uploading to the website. When the work is complete, no longer will extensive time and effort be expended to identify gazette notices and laws. The portal will include common lawmaking judgements of the courts,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.
She was speaking during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 6).
The Minister noted that the portal’s creation complements the broader effort to modernise Jamaica’s Justice Sector institutions and processes.
“The justice reform programme and the renewed focus on updating the Laws of Jamaica, in particular, are consistent with the high priority accorded by this Administration to the resolution of issues affecting access to justice and the rule of law. The introduction of this system is part of the Government’s thrust to improve the ease of doing business and the country’s overall competitiveness,” she stated.
The project is funded by the World Bank Group under Component 1 of the Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP).