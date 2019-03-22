Legislation to Establish ICT Authority Tabled

Legislation to establish the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority was tabled in the House of Representatives on March 20.

The Information and Communications Technology Authority Act, 2019, was tabled by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams.

According to the Memorandum of Objectives and Reasons, the Bill seeks to improve the use of technology and interoperability of systems and technologies across the Government; and to drive sustainable digital agenda in the Government and wider society.

The legislation also seeks to enable the consolidation and delivery of services across government through a range of delivery modalities; and to establish the mechanism for the development of the directives, codes, standards and guidelines for the acquisition, use and management of ICTs across the Government.

The Bill also aims to equip and retool ICT staff to increase the efficiency and productivity of the workforce, and to ensure the security and reliability of ICT-related systems and services.

It will facilitate the transfer of the functions of eGov Jamaica Limited and the Office of the Chief Information Officer to the ICT Authority.