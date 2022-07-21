Learn More about Tilapia at Denbigh

Jamaicans will be able to purchase Tilapia and Oyster products at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, from July 30 to August 1.

This, as the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) continues its thrust to promote the aquaculture sector, to meet the growing demand for local fish and fish products. The Authority’s push is aligned with the Agriculture and

Fisheries Ministry’s ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart Campaign’, aimed at stimulating local production and consumption of food. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy, told JIS News that sampling will be done on July 31, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“After you taste the sample and realise how good it is, then we will be having meals on sale on the 31st. On that day, we will be providing an additional discount of 20 per cent off the meals, so it is going to be economical and will be accessible to all the patrons at Denbigh,” he said.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on July 21, Dr. Bellamy said that visitors to the NFA booth will also be able to buy raw Tilapia for preparation. Patrons can expect general presentations on Tilapia production as well as details on how to join the sector as a farmer.

Meanwhile, Senior Director in the Aquaculture Branch at the NFA, Mr. DeHaan Brown, said personnel will be on site to provide technical advice to persons interested in Tilapia farming.

“We will be showcasing best practices in the Tilapia production process as well as how to achieve a high-quality product, with a consistently good flavour,” he added.

Mr. Brown said the NFA will be clarifying some of the myths surrounding Tilapia production and consumption.

“People talk about the flavour of the fish, so we want patrons to be able to sample the fish we prepare. There is also a myth that it is not a real fish, so we will be displaying the various stages of production to show people that it is a real fish that reproduces and grows like any other fish,” he said. Mr. Brown also noted that the NFA’s focus will be on players in the aquaculture sector.

“We want to speak to potential investors and reach out to the persons who have been in the business, but who may not have been registered. We want to get those people on board to show them that there is an efficient way of doing Tilapia and making it a good product and a good business venture,” he added.