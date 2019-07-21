Justice Ministry Prepares for Roll-Out of Child Diversion Programme

Story Highlights The Ministry of Justice is continuing stakeholder engagements in preparation for the Child Diversion Programme's roll-out in November.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the activities will include additional sensitisation sessions, and more "robust" training for various partners and interests.

In a speech delivered by Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, at the inaugural Witness Care Conference, at the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies (UWI), on July 19, the Minister advised that judges, correctional officers, and members of the police high command are among the key stakeholders already sensitised.

Mr. Chuck said successful implementation of the Child Diversion Programme is expected to spare children committing certain offences from being subjected to the rigours of the formal penal court system.

He indicated that they will, instead, be placed on a path of rehabilitation and integration, which is consistent with universal implementation in dealing with juvenile infringements.

“We owe it to the next generation to break the cycle of repeat offenders, which is perpetuated when children go through the formal criminal justice system. Let us, instead, save a generation and, thereby, save our beloved nation,” Mr. Chuck added.

The Witness Care Conference, held on July 19 and 20, was designed to advance solutions for the protection and support of witnesses in Jamaica’s judicial system.

It is a key activity under the Global Affairs Canada (GAC)-funded Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) Project.

The $19.8 million initiative assists and supports the Government of Jamaica’s justice sector reform programme, through technical-legal assistance, institutional strengthening and social order engagements.

The Programme is implemented jointly by the Ministry of Justice and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).