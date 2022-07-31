JPS Postpaid Customers Get $525 Million Subsidy On July Bills Kingston

Story Highlights
The contribution, which was for energy used in the month of June, was provided under the Government’s Co-Pay Subsidy programme.
A total of 9,998 prepaid customers also received $29,994,000.
The four-month Co-Pay Subsidy programme, which started in April, is part of the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to offset the increasing price of fuel, which directly impacts the cost of electricity.
Under the initiative, all postpaid customers who use 200 kilowatt hours or less for the previous month received a 20 per cent contribution, shown on their following month’s bill for the duration of the subsidy programme.
Residential prepaid customers also benefited from the programme, with persons topping up with any amount during the period receiving $3,000 free credit on their JPS account.
She noted that the initiative also served as a good public education tool regarding consumption.
“Persons have shown very great interest in it. If nothing else, it has helped persons to be more conscious of their usage and to get a better appreciation of their kilowatt hours.
“Originally, persons just focused primarily on how much is due. But now that kilowatt hours carry a particular incentive, people are getting more aware of usage in terms of kilowatt hours. That is a benefit in terms of customer education,” she said.
“When people have that kind of information, it is very empowering and they are able to adjust their behaviour… so as to better manage their bills,” she said.