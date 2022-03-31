JIS Donates Sanitary Products To Women’s Centre Of Jamaica Foundation

The Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) has received a donation of sanitary products, which will be distributed to adolescent mothers served by the entity’s 18 locations across the island.
The menstrual pads and other sanitary items were provided by the Public Relations and Marketing Department of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) with the support of members of staff and Facey Commodity Company Limited.
Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Andrea Braham, said that the initiative was part of the department’s social outreach. She noted that staff members of the agency provided cash and kind towards the initiative.
At the handover ceremony held on Wednesday (March 30) at the WCJF’s offices in New Kingston, Director of Field Operations of the WCJF, Beverley Martin-Berry, said the Foundation was “super grateful”.
“Acts of kindness really make the work of the Foundation go a very long way, and to be the beneficiary of your outreach, it is indeed a great honour for us to accept these gifts,” she said.
She noted that the products will cushion the financial expenses of the adolescent mothers and their households as well as help those girls who experience “period poverty”, which refers to a lack of access to menstrual products.
Established in 1978, the Foundation provides continuing education for adolescent mothers who drop out of school on account of pregnancy.
Since its inception, the WCJF has assisted approximately 46,989 adolescent mothers.