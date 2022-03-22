Women Encouraged To Save And Invest

The importance of female entrepreneurs investing in their personal wealth and the growth of their business was the focus of the most recent Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Virtual Biz Zone weekly series.
The session, held under the theme ‘Taking Stock: Women Meet ROI (Return on Investment)’, featured a presentation from Programme Manager at the Barita Foundation, Anna Leah Reid.
“Whatever you are pouring into should be earning for you. It is important, therefore, to have a roadmap for wealth creation. Plan, prepare and execute!” Ms. Reid said.
She further outlined the difference between saving and investing.
“Saving is not the same as investing. A major difference between the two is how you allocate. What you allocate short-term is considered saving, while investing is long-term,” she expressed.
Commenting on the session, Chief Executive Officer at the JBDC, Valerie Veira, said that “the agency is pleased to partner with the Barita Foundation, as we share a mutual interest in financial literacy, and we believe the information provided is critical to business development”.
The sessions, held every Tuesday beginning at 10:00 a.m., continued on March 22 under the theme ‘Securing the bag: The business and you’, led by Detective Corporal Sasha-Gaye Mullings of the Jamaica Defence Force.
Interested persons can participate by registering at www.jbdc.net.