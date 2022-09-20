JIS Committed to Quality Service Delivery

One year after attaining ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, the management and staff of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) remain committed to the process of ensuring that the agency continues to deliver high quality products and services to its customers.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard, which ensures that the agency’s products and services consistently meet the needs of its clients.

This is aligned with the Government’s Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project, which aims to improve service delivery across the sector.

Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Enthrose Campbell, said the JIS became certified in August 2021 and has been diligent in its efforts to maintain the international certification through frequent training sessions and internal audits.

Ms. Campbell pointed out that the process to achieve certification was “long and challenging at points but the staff remained committed.”

“We have been able to identify what we must do to satisfy our clients. Every member of our team knows and goes all out to achieve this. There is more control over the various processes,” she noted.

Ms. Campbell indicated that “our clients and stakeholders are benefitting from improved management of our resources and increased consistency in our business practices.”

Meanwhile, Reporter in the Editorial and Photography Department, Chris Patterson, noted that the emphasis placed on meeting deadlines “ensures that we produce news that is current and relevant.”

“You [also have] procedures to follow, especially when you make an error. The turnaround time is faster especially when you have to educate the nation about the Government’s policies and programmes,” she said.

For his part, Senior Writer, Producer and Presenter in the Radio Department, Anthony Morgan, said certification has reinforced the value of documentation and keeping quality at the forefront of his duties.

“It has been beneficial to the department, as it is ensuring that our programmes are being disseminated in a timely manner and with certain controls that protect the integrity of the information being sent out,” he said.

To remain certified, annual audits are conducted by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

The JIS is among several public sector entities that have attained ISO certification under a project spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, with support from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.