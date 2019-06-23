Jampro to Take Part in Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will be participating in Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas, United States, from June 24 to 28 as part of efforts to diversify Jamaica’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Formerly known as Call Centre Week, CCW is the number one conference and expo for contact centre and customer care professionals to network and learn about new players, trends, innovation and development in the industry.

In an interview with JIS News, Manager, Information Technology (IT), Enabled Services at JAMPRO, Shane Angus, explained that the entity’s participation in the conference includes sponsorship of the event, having a booth on the large conference floor among some 200 other exhibitors; meeting with key industry players, and promoting Jamaica as a nearshore destination.

“Our group will be among the 3,000 persons in attendance, including operators and owners of call centres; site selectors who choose and talk about different locations to invest in; brokers and buyers of outsourcing services,” Mr. Angus highlighted.

He added that the group will participate in workshops, display products in terms of call centre and BPO offerings and look at various facilities involved in similar operations.

“We will have a presentation session where we will talk about nearshoring and its importance and relevance, and IT infrastructure in the region. The overall aim is to get the destination out there, attract new leads and remain relevant in the minds of those who are looking a nearshore destination,” Mr. Angus outlined.

He noted that the event will allow for direct conversation with persons and entities who are looking to outsource destinations; site/location selectors and other persons who are able to make recommendations on destinations and promote various locations.

Mr. Angus explained that involvement in these events is part of JAMPRO’s thrust to diversify Jamaica’s BPO sector and attract shared service centres as investment projects.

“So, it is about diversifying the outsourcing industry, moving from just low level call centre jobs to up the value chain. So, the event is to maintain our presence and while we still attract persons who are looking to have call centres, we will also seek those companies which are evolving and moving up the value chain and looking at other areas, such as back office support,” he said.

Mr. Angus pointed out that the establishment of initiatives, such as the global services sector (GSS) project, will assist in moving Jamaica to the next level by preparing workers for high-end jobs in industries such as BPO and other information technology-enabled services.

“Having a presence out there is very important as we have to keep relevant, as the market is changing a lot; companies are now looking more to finding locations that can more suit their operations, they are looking for more nearshore destinations and so, we have to be there and create an option for them, so they can know that Jamaica is here and ready for business,” he said.