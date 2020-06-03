Jamaica’s COVID-19 Recoveries Reach 60 Per Cent

As at Tuesday (June 2), Jamaica’s COVID-19 recovery numbers reached 356 as 34 additional persons were released from care.

The island now has a recovery rate of 60 per cent.

Also in the last day, Jamaica recorded two new confirmed positives, bringing the total number for the island to 590.

One of the cases is a male, age 69, from St. Catherine. The other is a female, age 23, also from St. Catherine. Both cases are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine.

They bring to 235 the number of persons linked to a workplace cluster and to 217 the contacts of confirmed cases. In addition, Jamaica now has:

– 91 imported cases;

– 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and

– 20 cases under investigation.

Some 339 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 251 or 43% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 13,407. In addition to the 590 confirmed positives, there are 12,784 negatives and 33 pending.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to encourage the public to remain vigilant in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Jamaicans are advised to:

– frequently wash and/or sanitise hands and surfaces;

– maintain a physical distance of six feet from each other; and

– avoid crowds.

Members of the public are further advised to wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020