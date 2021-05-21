Jamaica Moves Brand Transferred To Health Ministry

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that the Jamaica Moves brand has been transferred to the Ministry.

Dr. Tufton, who was making his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 19), noted that Market Me had created the brand and coordinated its execution, including private-sector support.

He said that the company worked with the Ministry, the non-governmental community, and private players to make the brand a success, not only in Jamaica but regionally.

“I want to place on record my thanks to Market Me and to the other stakeholder partners for their efforts in building out this brand. The brand will continue to be the flagship brand of the Ministry,” Dr. Tufton said.

In 2017, Jamaica Moves was launched as the Ministry’s primary physical activity initiative and to a lesser extent a nutrition-branded programme.

The brand and what it represents has made a strong impact, receiving endorsements from CARICOM, the United Nations, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Over the 2019/2020 period, Jamaica Moves engaged with more than 150 workplaces to promote healthy lifestyles, hosted focus groups across the island, managed social media pages with daily original content, which saw 53 per cent growth in followers, more than 12 million impressions, and 183,000 engagements.

Meanwhile, the Minister launched a pilot software application (app) called ‘Get Moving with Jamaica Moves’.

He noted that the app, which can be downloaded to a smartphone, is part of an initiative to promote self-monitoring of personal health status.

“This is by allowing individuals to check their blood pressure, blood glucose, weight and stomach mass or your gut mass, and input data on the app on your phone to receive health tips about your current health status,” he said.