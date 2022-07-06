Increase In Firearm Seizure From January To June

The Jamaica Constabulary (JCF) Force is reporting a seven per cent increase in the seizure of illicit guns in the first six months of 2022 over the same period last year.
Addressing a virtual press briefing on July 5, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, informed that 392 firearms have been taken off the streets through the collaborative efforts of the JCF, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and other law-enforcement partners.
He said the figure represents the largest haul of weapons in the first half of each of the last five years.
“When we examine the weapons seized, there has been a 60 per cent increase in the seizure of high-powered rifles, seven per cent increase in pistols and 11 per cent increase in shotguns,” he said.
The Commissioner reported that the JCF will continue to use all the tools available to confiscate illegal guns, pursue the gangs, and go after the money used to fund their activities.
He is urging persons with information that could lead to the seizure of guns and/or the capture of gunmen, to call Crime Stop at 311, the tip line at 811, or police emergency at 119.
“While we carry out our duties, I want to remind the public to continue to support us by saying something if you see or hear something,” he urged.
As it relates to the use of the shot-spotter gunshot detection system to aid in response to incidents of shooting, the Commissioner indicated that various technologies will be rolled out in crime hotspots.
He noted that the operational deployments have been working and that “obviously, the more we can implement these technologies, it’s the better, so it’s something that we have been looking at for a while”.
The Commissioner said the new technologies will be linked to existing measures such as JamaicaEye.