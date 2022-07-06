PICA Initiative To Benefit Jamaicans In Toronto

Jamaicans living in Toronto, Canada, are set to benefit from the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Access Jamaica initiative.

The event, which allows persons in the diaspora to access the services of PICA, will be held from July 7 to 10 at the Ebenezer Holiness Church of God located at 101 Rossdean Drive, North York in Toronto.

From July 7 to 9 the event commences at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 3:30 in the afternoon. On the final day, July 10, business starts at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PICA, Andrew Wynter, told JIS News that PICA selected Canada as its next stop for Access Jamaica, due to the high number of Jamaicans living in the area.

“Toronto has the largest body of Jamaicans in Canada and we have not put this on in any city outside of the United States. Based on the demand that we have heard from the persons in Canada, as well as after discussions with the Consul General of Jamaica in Toronto, we recognise the need for a number of persons who require these services,” the CEO said.

Mr. Wynter outlined some of the services that will be offered at the four-day event.

“Persons can have their passports renewed or replaced or issued for the first time. Persons are applying for citizenship by descent for their children. We decided that this was a good opportunity, both to support the consulate and also to assist Jamaicans living in Canada who have been having some issues, because of the various lockdowns that have gone on during the pandemic,” he noted.

Persons who went to Canada as children on their parents’ passports will now, as adults, be able to apply for their passports at PICA’s Access Jamaica. PICA will also facilitate citizenship applications. This means that if persons are married to Canadians and want their spouses to become Jamaican citizens, PICA will accommodate that transaction. Unconditional landing will also be a service offered.

“Some Jamaicans, they now have their Canadian citizenship, but they are Jamaicans. So, rather than have two passports, we can provide, from an immigration perspective, what is called an unconditional landing. So, once they have landed, that stamp now facilitates them ease of entry into the country at any time.” Mr. Wynter added.

He noted that when persons attend the event, they should carry their birth and/or marriage certificate to allow for a seamless process.

“I would also recommend that if they’re applying for citizenship for the children, they need to bring the child’s birth certificate and two pictures for the child. If they’re renewing the old blue passports, they will need to bring their birth certificates or their marriage certificate, two pictures, a completed passport form and a Canadian-issued ID,” Mr. Wynter said.

Once persons have paid for the services to be conducted, it will take approximately 20 working days to complete the process.

“If there are no issues and challenges, those working days start the day after we arrive back in Jamaica and start to upload the applications for processing. In most cases, we courier the things directly to the applicants, so there won’t be any issues,” Mr. Wynter noted.

Persons can register for Access Jamaica by visiting PICA’s website at pica.gov.jm and click on the Access Jamaica link. Access Jamaica is being done in partnership with GraceKennedy Money Services, Tax Administration Jamaica and Victoria Mutual Building Society.