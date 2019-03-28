Housing Agency Undertaking Infrastructure Upgrading Project in Grange Pen, St. James

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) have partnered to undertake an infrastructure upgrading project in Grange Pen, Montego Bay, St. James.

This was announced by the HAJ’s Technical Services Director, Rosemarie Brown, who indicated that the TEF has committed approximately $900 million in funding support.

She was speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston.

Ms. Brown said the scope of work will include upgrading of the water supply system and sewage disposal facilities, regularisation of citizens’ electricity supply, and road rehabilitation.

The Director advised that National Energy Solutions Limited (NESol) has commenced work to regularise the electricity service.

Ms. Brown also announced that the HAJ is looking to undertake several other projects islandwide during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

These, she indicated, include a vacant property in Grange Pen “that we will be collaborating with [a] private-sector [partner] to develop”.

“We’ve started advertising for expressions of interest, and that will close at the end of March. When those come in, we will evaluate and then move to the next stage which is pre-qualification,” Ms. Brown outlined.

Thereafter, she said, “we will be in a position to recommend a prospective joint-venture partner for that project”.