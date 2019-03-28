Grange Sad at Passing of Guitarist “Bo Pee” Bowen

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed deep sadness at the sudden passing of famous guitarist Winston “Bo Pee” Bowen who passed away on Tuesday.

Bowen, 62, was a sought-after touring and session guitarist.

Minister Grange described Bowen as a one-of-a-kind personality and a special musician.

Minister Grange said:

“Winston emerged out of the West Kingston Culture Group of which I was a part and he was a member of the New Vibrations Band along with Dean Fraser, Ronald Robinson and Chico Chin. Many other musicians and singers came out of that experience at a time when the music was just finding its feet. The struggle was real but people like Winston Bowen made it easier because of his wonderful character and his dedication to the music. He provided musical support for the who’s who in Reggae music and he is now sorely missed.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to his widow Lorna, his children, grandchildren and the wider family. May his soul rest in peace.”