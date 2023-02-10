Grounation Series Continues on Sunday with Panel Discussion

The Jamaica Music Museum (JaMM) Grounation series will continue on Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m., with a panel discussion, titled, ‘Fire Burning: Music Governance and Dons’.
This event will take place at the Institute of Jamaica’s auditorium, under the theme ‘Sounds and Society: Sixty years of Music, Political Activism and Social Change’.
The series will continue every Sunday at the same time for the duration of February. It culminates on Sunday, February 26 with a panel discussion, titled, ‘Mi Cyaan Believe it: Ambush in the Night’.
This is the 11th staging of the event, which is accompanied by an exhibition –‘Auditory and Optic Themes in the Shaping of a Nation’. Exhibits include artefacts, photos, storyboards, and album covers.
Presenters at Sunday’s event are Quantum Transformational Psychologist, Dr. Leachim Semaj; Professor of Caribbean Political Philosophy, Culture & Aesthetics, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, Dr. Clinton Hutton; Professor and Socio-Cultural Analyst in the Institute of Caribbean Studies, UWI, Mona Campus, Donna Hope and Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission, Cordell Green. The Moderator is Deputy Executive Editor, Nationwide News Network, George Davis.
Director of JaMM, Herbie Miller, told JIS News that the programme will offer insight into Jamaica’s historical journey since 1962.
Additionally, he said that it will examine the country’s triumphs and prosperity and “underscore the social, political and cultural consequences”.
Mr. Miller explained that the entity will be seeking to recapture some of the vibes that have been experienced in the past at the series, while noting the absence of the programme over the past two years due to the advent of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have to play catch-up now. We haven’t done it in two years. We have lost some of our supporters. We have lost some of our musicians. We have, at the same time, embraced new musicians and, hopefully, we will have new supporters,” he added.
Grounation is among the plethora of events being held in February to celebrate Reggae Month.