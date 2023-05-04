Government Establishes More Than 2,000 Permanent Posts for Doctors

The Government has established more than 2,000 permanent posts for doctors within the public health system.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 3.
This is being supported by the recent compensation review processes, as well as forward planning to restructure and expand services at both the primary and secondary levels.
“These are the numbers – permanent posts as opposed to short-term contracts for 789 doctors currently in the system, new posts of 1,112 doctors to be filled over time, and 140 posts that were established to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is over 2,000 permanent posts to impact service quality for the people of Jamaica,” Dr. Tufton said.
“This means less patient-to-doctor ratio, more specialists in the system, more doctors at the primary/community healthcare and also in the hospitals,” the Minister added.
Dr. Tufton further emphasised that “when we have more doctors, it means patients will get better care. This Government cares about those who go to the public health system”.
He pointed out that the Ministry is working on the other categories of healthcare workers, such as nurses.