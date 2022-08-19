G-G Hails Vision of Marcus Garvey Scholarships

Governor-General His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen is appealing for more persons in the public sector to take advantage of scholarship opportunities that are available to them.

The Governor-General made the call as he delivered his remarks at the Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Wednesday (August 17). The scholarships are made available to all Jamaicans in the public sector who have attained tertiary-level education.

“We have 30 scholarships available every year. The Minister of Finance announced to the nation that they have put aside a couple billion dollars over a period of time to educate our youngsters and to make them competent to serve in the public sector.” Sir Patrick noted.

The Governor-General said the recipients of the scholarships are being given great opportunities by having their tuition and all associated costs covered by the Government.

“This programme is so good for Jamaica, so useful for our growth and development, that we will do our part to get it implemented. We are sending them to America, Canada, the United Kingdom to Yale, Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge; all they need to do is to have the qualification and get the acceptance in the institution and everything will be taken care of.” Sir Allen remarked.

He said the Finance Minister and the Government should be commended for their vision to provide the public sector with persons who are competent and receiving the necessary education to make the sector better.

“I want to thank Minister Clarke. We salute you, sir and your team at the Ministry of Finance for seeing that the cost for this initiative is taken and put aside in the Budget for investing in the future of Jamaica. Your initiative to develop the human capital and provide world-class educational opportunities for the Jamaican public-sector employees is ingenious and it will reap rich rewards.” Sir Patrick said.

He also urged the 14 recipients of this year’s scholarships to keep the spirit of Jamaica’s first National Hero, Marcus Garvey, alive as they pursue their studies. “Let that resonate in your bosom every time you take up your book to study. You’re remembering Marcus Garvey, what he did for this country and for your race. You have gotten the opportunity to walk in that legacy, and when you come back you serve with passion and with dignity,” the Governor-General concluded.

Recipients of the scholarships are bonded to the Government for five years after the completion of their study.

The awards ceremony, which was staged by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service was held at King’s House on Wednesday (August 17), the day when the nation marked the 135th anniversary of the birth of Marcus Mosiah Garvey.