Digital Skills Deemed Key in Evolving Teaching and Learning Methodologies

Educators are being encouraged to improve their digital skills to keep pace with evolving teaching and learning methodologies.
The call comes from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, who said this is particularly important in being able to teach mathematics, as technology can assist educators to creatively impart the precepts and actively engage with students.
“The reality of the times we live in is that the digital revolution and the rapid development in the use of information and communications technology, the requirement for basic fundamental mathematics, [are] essential and, therefore, our students need to be comfortable with operating in that space,” Ms. Smith said.
“This is an art and a skill that increasingly more of us, as educators, will need to develop as we seek to reach our students. I trust as you (teachers) give consideration to the challenges and opportunities in teaching mathematics that you will also remember that our principal aim is to build the intellectual capacity and the competency of our people,” the State Minister added.
She was addressing the opening ceremony for the fifth two-day semi-virtual International Conference on Maths Teaching on Wednesday (August 23) at Shortwood Teachers’ College in Kingston.
Ms. Smith reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines to equip the future workforce to be more competitive in the 21st century global economy.
“We are pushing ahead with a wider effort of transforming the education system to modernise our operations and strengthen our physical and technological infrastructure,” she pointed out.
Maths educators and enthusiasts from Kuwait, Ghana, Bolivia, Jordan, Mexico, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Malta, United Arab Emirates, Jamaica, Belize, Spain, and Singapore are expected to participate in the event.
The conference is intended to provide a unique platform for participants to explore innovative teaching methods, share insights, and cultivate essential skills for fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in students.