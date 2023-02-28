Diaspora Members Encouraged to Interact with Government

Members of the Diaspora are being urged to utilise the various channels of engagement and communication to interact with the Government.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, made the call while speaking at the third annual Jamaican Pioneers awards ceremony, held on Saturday (February 25) via the Zoom and Facebook platforms.

“It is important that as members of the diaspora, you share your concerns, whether it be through Jamaica’s overseas Missions, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) or the Honorary Consuls,” he said.

“Engaging with our young people in the diaspora is equally important, and that is why the particular focus of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council is affinity-building with second, third and fourth-generation Jamaicans,” he added.

Senator Campbell, who has responsibility for the diaspora, said that Government continues to take action to deepen and expand engagement with the diaspora.

He said that elections for membership to the GJDC and the GJDYC, 2023-2025 tenure were recently concluded in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Southern Florida had the largest voter turnout, and the elections were keenly contested with great enthusiasm and passion,” he said, adding that the Ministry is currently examining the results with the Electoral Committee of Southern USA, due to a query with the results.

The function of the Committee is to initiate, coordinate and manage the nomination and voting processes for the election of Council members.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Enthrose Campbell, said the agency is positioning itself to do more reporting on diaspora activities relating to Jamaica and those that benefit Jamaicans locally and overseas.

“We will be happy to hear when your events are taking place, so we can publicise your work. We want to tell your story and share your vision and projects, through releases, print features and radio and television stories,” she said.

Miss Campbell encouraged the participants to visit the agency’s website – http://www.jis.gov.jm – and social media pages for information on the Government’s plans and programmes.

“You can also subscribe for our weekly newsletter by filling out and submitting a form found on the website,” she added.

The Black History Month virtual event was conceived and implemented by the Honorary Consul in Atlanta, Georgia and Chair of the Elaine Bryan Foundation, Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan.