“Choose Peace,” Urges Minister Morgan

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Robert Morgan, has called on families and communities that are in conflict to reject violence and always strive for peaceful outcomes to disputes.
He made the call while addressing a Remembrance Day ceremony held on Sunday (November 13) at Chapelton Park in Clarendon.
The event was held to honour the sacrifices of servicemen who served in World Wars I and II.
Minister Morgan, who is also Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, said that the observance provides the opportunity to reflect on the devastation caused by wars and to reaffirm a commitment to working for peace.
He said that the cost of violence is significant to communities and the national well-being.
“There are a lot of communities and families in Jamaica that are at war, and we need to think about the impact that war has, not only on the immediate persons who are impacted but the community and the country, and always choose peace. There is never any excuse for violence,” he noted.
The Remembrance Day ceremony included the laying of wreaths by officials of the parish, uniformed groups, and school children.
Remembrance Day was held on Friday (November 11), to mark the 11th day of the 11th month, when fighting ceased in 1918 during World War I and has universally become associated with the remembrance of those who died in the war.
The red poppy, which is worn in support of the armed forces, is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.
During a service held earlier at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, called on Jamaicans to remember the men and women “who contributed to making the world a safer place”.
“Today’s ceremony exemplifies our indebtedness to the men and women charged with protecting us. We will never disregard the outstanding bravery of those who stood for equity and justice,” the Custos said.